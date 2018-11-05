Longer-dated JGBs edge down tracking U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices fell slightly on Monday, tracking losses in U.S. Treasuries in the previous session.

The Bank of Japan on Monday kept the size of its buying in super-long government bonds as widely expected.

Benchmark cash 10-year JGBs were flat at 0.125 percent.

The yield on 20-year JGBs and 30-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point each to 0.660 percent and 0.880 percent, respectively.

The 40-year JGB yield also advanced half a basis point, to 1.035 percent.

Ten-year December JGB futures edged up 0.04 point to 150.68.

On Friday, U.S. Treasury prices slipped, with the 30-year yield hitting a four-year high as robust October job and wage growth data reinforced bets on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)