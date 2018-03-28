FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 28, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Longer-dated JGBs edge up on BOJ's buying operation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices edged up on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a debt-buying operation, although overall activity was quiet as investors marked time with the domestic fiscal year coming to a close.

The 40-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.875 percent after the BOJ bought 70 billion yen ($663.19 million) of 25- to 40-year JGBs at its regular bond-purchasing operation.

The 10-year and five-year were unchanged at 0.030 percent and minus 0.115 percent, respectively.

The JGB market was subdued with many institutional investors seen to have closed their books ahead of the month-end, when the fiscal year comes to a close. ($1 = 105.5500 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.