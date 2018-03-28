Longer-dated JGBs edge up on BOJ's buying operation

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices edged up on Wednesday after the Bank of Japan conducted a debt-buying operation, although overall activity was quiet as investors marked time with the domestic fiscal year coming to a close.

The 40-year yield fell half a basis point to 0.875 percent after the BOJ bought 70 billion yen ($663.19 million) of 25- to 40-year JGBs at its regular bond-purchasing operation.

The 10-year and five-year were unchanged at 0.030 percent and minus 0.115 percent, respectively.

The JGB market was subdued with many institutional investors seen to have closed their books ahead of the month-end, when the fiscal year comes to a close. ($1 = 105.5500 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sunil Nair)