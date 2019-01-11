Longer-dated JGBs edge up tracking U.S. Treasuries

TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bond (JGB) prices edged higher on Friday, tracking a small rise in benchmark U.S. Treasury notes in the previous session.

The benchmark 10-year yield fell by half a basis point to 0.015 percent, after hitting its lowest level in more than two years at minus 0.050 percent last Friday.

The 20-year and the 30-year yields dipped one basis point each to 0.475 percent and 0.700 percent, respectively.

The 40-year yield also fell one basis point, to 0.795 percent.

Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.02 point to 152.53, with a trading volume of 19,072 lots in late afternoon trade.

U.S. Treasury prices firmed slightly on Thursday, with 10-year notes gaining 3/32 in price to yield 2.719 percent, down from 2.728 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)