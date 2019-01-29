Longer-dated JGBs gain as Japan stocks fall

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Prices of longer-dated Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday as domestic stocks declined and enhanced the appeal of safe-haven debt.

The 40-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.735 percent and the 30-year yield was down 1 basis point at 0.640 percent, its lowest since late 2016.

With longer-dated bonds on a firm footing, Tuesday’s 400 billion yen ($3.66 billion) 40-year JGB auction attracted ample investor demand.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 40-year auction was at a relatively high 3.79, compared to 3.5, the average ratio from the past five sales.

Prices of shorter-dated JGBs, on the other hand, dipped after the Bank of Japan cut the amount of bills it offered to buy at Tuesday’s regular debt-purchasing operation to 250 billion yen from 500 billion yen.

The BOJ often tweaks the amount of debt it purchases at regular operations as part of its yield curve-controlling scheme.

The five-year yield nudged up 0.5 basis point to minus 0.160 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.6 percent after warnings from U.S. industry bellwethers Caterpillar and Nvidia dragged down shares of construction machinery makers and chip-related companies. ($1 = 109.2100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)