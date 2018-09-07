Longer-dated JGBs inch higher on trade worries

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Longer-dated Japanese government bonds rose slightly on Friday as Japanese equities slipped and worries about global trade friction stoked demand for safe-haven debt.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 150.46 as of 0418 GMT, while the benchmark cash 10-year JGBs were untraded.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.605 percent and the 30-year JGB yield declined 1 basis point to 0.830 percent.

The five-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.075 percent while the two-year JGB yield edged up 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115 percent.

An auction of 399 billion yen ($3.61 billion) off-the-run JGBs, aimed at enhancing liquidity, attracted strong demand on Friday.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, rose to 4.74 from 3.91 at the previous sale.

The finance ministry regularly sells off-the-run JGBs at such auctions to help improve liquidity in the market.

U.S. Treasuries firmed on safe-haven demand on Thursday and as investors saw recent weakness in bonds driven by heavy corporate issuance as an opportunity to add positions at higher yields. ($1 = 110.59 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)