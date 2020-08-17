Most JGB yields fall after weak GDP, 30-yr auction in focus

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Yields on most Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell on Monday after data showed Japan’s economy posted a record contraction in the second quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak.

At the long end of the curve, yields were unchanged as traders awaited an auction of 30-year debt on Tuesday, which will be a test of investor demand for fixed income.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.12 point to 151.74, with a trading volume of 10,090 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.040%.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.430%.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.615%.

At the middle of the yield curve, the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.080%.

At the short end, the two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.120%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)