Most JGBs steady as investors count down to fiscal year-end

March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) prices were mostly steady on Friday in subdued trade as investors were reluctant to take new positions ahead of the domestic fiscal year-end.

The benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.27 point to 152.34, with a trading volume of 10,891 lots.

The key 10-year cash JGB yield added half a basis point to 0.010%.

In the superlong zone, the 20-year bond yield stood flat at 0.295% and the 40-year yield lost half a basis point to 0.445%.

At the shorter end of the market, the five-year debt yield added half a basis point to minus 0.110%, while the two-year yield rose 7 bps to minus 0.175%.

Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Aditya Soni

