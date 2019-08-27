REFILE-JGB yields edge higher as renewed trade hopes soothe nerves

(Corrects spelling in first paragraph)

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields rose on Tuesday as some calm has returned to the market after U.S. President Donald Trump softened his tone against China and flagged the possibility of a trade deal between both economies.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield gained one basis point to minus 0.270%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.070% and the 30-year added half-a-basis point to 0.160%.

Key 10-year JGB futures eased 0.17 point to 155.14, with a trading volume of 30,145 lots.

Supporting the market mood, Trump said on Monday that Chinese officials had contacted their U.S. trade counterparts and offered to resume negotiations, an assertion that China declined to confirm. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)