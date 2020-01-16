Shorter-dated JGB yields fall in line with global peers; trade subdued

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Yields on shorter maturity Japanese government bond (JGB) edged lower on Thursday, tracking overnight moves in U.S. Treasuries and UK gilts, as investors looked past an initial trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 151.91 in thin trade, with a trading volume of 15,599 lots.

The 10-year cash JGB yield stood flat at 0.005%.

The two-year cash JGB yield fell one basis point to minus 0.135% and the five-year yield dropped one basis point to minus 0.100%.

Global bond yields dropped overnight, as a boost from the trade deal failed to offset pressure from disappointing U.S. producer price inflation and weak UK consumer price inflation data.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield slipped to a one-week low of 1.780% on Wednesday, while the 10-year gilts yield fell to a 2-1/2 month low of 0.630% on bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates at the end of this month.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year and the 30-year yields added half a basis point each to 0.310% and 0.455%, respectively. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)