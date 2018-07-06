FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 7:33 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Shorter-dated JGBs edge lower as firmer equities weigh on demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Shorter-dated Japanese government bond prices edged lower on Friday as equities rallied, reducing investor demand for safe-haven assets.

The five-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.12 percent.

Longer-dated JGB prices, on the other hand, edged up on Bank of Japan’s regular debt-purchasing operation.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.805 percent after the BOJ offered to buy 810 billion yen ($7.33 billion) of one- to 40-year bonds on Friday.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.03 percent, while the 20-year JGB yield was also unchanged at 0.475 percent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average rose for the first time this week in a positive end to Friday, as investors took heart from gains in Chinese stocks.

$1 = 110.5800 yen Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vyas Mohan

