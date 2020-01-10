Super-long JGB yields rise as Sino-U.S. trade deal nears

TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds rose on Friday as investors hoped a preliminary trade deal between the United States and China will reduce the risk of protectionism and improve the global economic outlook.

Despite the geopolitical turbulence, optimism grew as the Jan. 15 date for signing the Sino-U.S. trade deal nears.

However, yields on 10-year government bonds were unchanged as some traders avoided taking big positions before the release of U.S. non-farm payrolls data later on Friday, which could have a big impact on the fixed-income market.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.01 point to 152.08, with a trading volume of 14,626 lots.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.005%.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.290%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.440%, while the 40-year JGB yield advanced 1 basis point to 0.475%.

The five-year yield was flat at minus 0.115%.

The two-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.140%. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)