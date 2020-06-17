Super-long JGB yields tick up on BOJ governor's remarks

June 17 (Reuters) - The yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGB) edged up on Wednesday, a day after the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) governor said excessive falls in super-long debt yields are not desirable.

The 40-year and 30-year cash JGB yields gained one basis point each to 0.565% and 0.550%, respectively, while the 20-year yield added half a basis point to 0.390%.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a post-policy meeting news conference on Tuesday that there was no change to the central bank’s view that “excessive declines in super-long bond yields are undesirable.”

Elsewhere, the key 10-year cash bond yield was steady at 0.015%, while the five-year and two-year yields stood flat at minus 0.110% and minus 0.165%, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 152.06, with a trading volume of 11,448 lots.