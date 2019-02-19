UPDATE 1-JGBs edge higher after BOJ Gov Kuroda's stimulus comments

(Adds market reaction to BOJ Governor Kuroda’s comments)

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices erased earlier modest losses to trade slightly higher on Tuesday after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank would mull further policy easing if efforts to achieve its price goal come under threat.

“If (currency moves) are having an impact on the economy and prices, and if we consider it necessary to achieve our price target, we’ll consider easing policy,” Kuroda told parliament.

March 10-year JGB futures were up 0.04 point at 152.92, pulling back from a low of 152.79 plumbed earlier in the day on continued gains by Tokyo stocks.

The 20-year JGB yield was down 1 basis point at 0.405 percent.

The 30-year yield was also down 1 basis point, at 0.580 percent.

Tuesday’s 1 trillion yen ($9.05 billion) 20-year JGB auction earlier had managed to draw sufficient interest, with investors seen to be adding to their inventories ahead of the March fiscal year-end.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, at the 20-year auction rose to 4.67 from 4.57 at the previous sale in January.

Japan’s Nikkei touched a two-month high amid hopes that Sino-U.S. trade talks were making progress. ($1 = 110.5100 yen) (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)