Yield on 10-yr JGB track U.S. Treasuries' rise, safe-haven demand caps gains

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Yield on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds on Wednesday tracked rise in U.S. Treasury yields overnight, while two consecutive days of sell-off in Japanese stocks boosted safe-haven demand for debt, limiting the fall in bond prices. *The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.075%. *The 20-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.435%. *The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.635%. *The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. *The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.680%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.06 point to 151.41, with a trading volume of 25,680 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)