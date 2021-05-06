Yields on 10-year JGBs fall as BOJ auction draws moderate response

TOKYO, May 6 (Reuters) - Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday, tracking overnight U.S. Treasury yields lower, after investors marked moderately successful results of the Bank of Japan’s bond-buying operation.

*The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.085%.

*The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.450%.

*The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.130%.

*The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

*The 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

*Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 151.41, with a trading volume of 14,926 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)