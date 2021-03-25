Yields on 40-year JGBs fall as auction draws solid demand

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Yields on 40-year Japanese government bonds fell after an auction of 40-year notes witnessed a solid demand, erasing concerns around low appetite for the debt.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

Yields on other JGBs, however, rose.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.080%, while the 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.455%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.630%.

The two-year JGB yield rose one basis point to minus 0.135% and the five-year yield rose one basis point to minus 0.095%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08 point to 151.34, with a trading volume of 14,442 lots.