Yields on longer-term JGB fall tracking U.S. Treasuries move

TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - Yields on longer term Japanese government bonds fell, tracking U.S. Treasuries as investors bet on a faster economic recovery in the United States and higher inflation pressures.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.445%, while the 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.625%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.670%.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.075%, while the five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%. Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.02 point to 151.28, with a trading volume of 10,971 lots.