Yields on shorter JGBs edge higher, curve flattens

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Yields on shorter maturity Japanese government bonds (JGBs) edged higher on Wednesday ahead of an auction later in the week, leading to a flattening of the yield curve.

The yield on benchmark 10-year JGBs climbed 1 basis point, to 0.050 percent, moving further off a near five-month low of 0.035 percent hit early this week.

The five-year JGB yield rose to minus 0.125 percent from minus 0.135 percent.

The finance ministry plans to offer 200 billion yen ($1.77 billion) of five-year bonds on Thursday.

The two-year JGB yield advanced to minus 0.140 percent from minus 0.145 percent.

Benchmark 10-year December JGB futures slipped 0.09 point to 151.66 with a trading volume of 7,494 lots by early afternoon trade.

Super-long JGBs were supported by a large amount of upcoming JGB redemptions and continuing fears about geopolitical risks, which flattened the yield curve in the United States.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.940 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield held steady at 0.790 percent.

The 20-year JGB yield turned higher in the afternoon, gaining 0.5 basis point to 0.560 percent after dropping slightly in the morning.

U.S. Treasury yields ended slightly higher on Tuesday following a bounce on Wall Street, though the five-year and 30-year yield curve still flattened on persistent worries about political risks. ($1 = 112.7200 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Markets team; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)