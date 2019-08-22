Japan's Yokohama says to join race to host newly legalised casino

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Yokohama, Japan’s second-largest city, raised its hand on Thursday to host a casino resort, a newly legalised industry the government hopes will stimulate the economy and tourism.

Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi said the city was preparing a bid, with expectations for such a resort to bring the city a “virtuous cycle” of greater economic investment and growth. She made the comment at a news conference streamed on the city government’s website.

Yokohama, facing Tokyo Bay and located a short train ride from the capital, joins other candidates such as Osaka, Nagasaki and Wakayama vying to host integrated resorts (IR) expected to attract more tourists and investment.