August 21, 2018 / 7:07 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan, China to resume 3 tln yen bilateral FX swap arrangement - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Japan and China are negotiating to resume a bilateral currency swap arrangement between their central banks, sized at around 3 trillion yen ($27.15 billion), Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The two countries are expected to reach an agreement at a bilateral financial dialogue to be held in Beijing this month, the news agency said.

Officials at Japan’s finance ministry, which is responsible for currency swaps, were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 110.4900 yen Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sam Holmes

