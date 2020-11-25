Japan PM Suga says stable Japan-China ties are important

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday a stable relationship with China was important.

He made the remark during his meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on his visit to Tokyo.

“A stable relationship between the two countries is important not only for Japan and China but also for the region and the international community,” Suga said. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, writing by Ju-min Park; Editing by Toby Chopra)