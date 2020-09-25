China's Xi tells Japan's Suga that he hopes for cooperation: state TV

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the meeting to commend role models in China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 8, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said China and Japan share extensive common interests and have scope for cooperation when he held a phone call on Friday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, state broadcaster CCTV said.

China hopes both countries will jointly maintain a stable supply chain and fair and open investment environments, CCTV quoted Xi as saying.

It was the first conversation between the two leaders.