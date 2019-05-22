Japanese bank Mizuho to tighten financing norm for coal-fired plants

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Wednesday it will tighten its financing policy for coal-fired power projects from July 1 to help tackle global climate change issues.

* Mizuho, Japan’s No.2 bank by assets, will provide financing to coal-fired power projects in line with international guidelines and only to highly efficient ultra-super critical (USC) plants or those using more advanced technology, it said in a revised sustainability policy.

* The new policy will exclude the projects for which the bank has made plans to provide support before July 1, it said.

* It could also make exceptions for the projects using lower-efficient technology than USC as long as they comply with international guidance such as OECD agreement, a company spokeswoman said.

* In an original policy issued a year ago, Mizuho said it would provide financing to coal-fired power projects after verifying the technological efficiency and economic rationality.

* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said last week that it will no longer provide financing for new coal-fired power generation projects after July 1. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Rashmi Aich)