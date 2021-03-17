Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japan firms want BOJ to keep policy steady as COVID pain lingers

    TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Two thirds of Japanese firms expect the Bank of Japan to curb rises in long-term
interest rates and keep them steady, a Reuters poll found, ahead of the central bank's review this week on how it
will make its stimulus policy more sustainable.
    
Below are the questions and answers in the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research during March 3-12. Answers
are denoted in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 210-230 firms responded to the
survey.
    
1. Is there any section that has been scaled back or scrapped at your company since the coronavirus outbreak last
year?
                      Yes          No        Polled     Replied
 All                      19%         81%         482         231
 Manufacturers            19%         81%         246         127
 Nonmanufacturers         20%         80%         236         104
 2. Is there any section that has been expanded or newly established at your company since the coronavirus outbreak
last year?
                      Yes          No        Polled     Replied
 All                      15%         85%         482         231
 Manufacturers            16%         84%         246         127
 Nonmanufacturers         14%         86%         236         104
 3. How has the number of full-time workers changed since the coronavirus outbreak? (Pick one)
                    Increase   Unchanged    Decrease     Polled     Replied
 All                      13%         76%         11%         482         231
 Manufacturers            10%         79%         11%         246         126
 Nonmanufacturers         18%         71%         10%         236         105
 4. How has the number of non-regular workers changed since the coronavirus outbreak? (Pick one) 
                    Increase   Unchanged    Decrease     Polled     Replied
 All                       8%         68%         24%         482         228
 Manufacturers             8%         64%         28%         246         126
 Nonmanufacturers          8%         73%         20%         236         102
 5. When do you expect the coronavirus impact on demand and supply at your business to cease? (Pick one)
                    Already     Ceasing     Peaking    Likely to   Likely to    No signs    Polled      Replied
                   ceased, no     now         now      cease in a  cease in a  of ceasing              
                     impact                            few weeks   few months                          
 All                       8%         20%          2%          0%         34%         36%         482         223
 Manufacturers             8%         21%          2%          0%         34%         34%         246         122
 Nonmanufacturers          8%         19%          1%          1%         33%         39%         236         101
 6. The Bank of Japan will conduct a review of its monetary stimulus at its March 18-19 policy meeting. How do you
expect the BOJ to review monetary policy? (Pick one)
                   Unchanged   Further easing  Mull exit strategy    Others      Polled     Replied
 All                      53%             17%                 29%          1%         482         215
 Manufacturers            50%             13%                 36%          1%         246         115
 Nonmanufacturers         57%             21%                 21%          1%         236         100
 7. How do you expect the BOJ to respond to rises in long-term interest rates? (Pick one)
                     Allow     Curb rises  Raise L-T    Keep L-T   Make interest    Others      Polled     Replied
                    rises in     in L-T      rates       rates     rates target                           
                   L-T rates     rates                 unchanged   more flexible                          
 All                      12%         32%          4%         35%            16%          1%         482         213
 Manufacturers            12%         30%          7%         35%            15%          1%         246         116
 Nonmanufacturers         12%         34%          0%         35%            18%          1%         236          97
 8. How do you expect the BOJ to proceed with its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs)? (Pick one)     
                   No change     Reduce     Increase   More flexible   Polled      Replied
                               purchases   purchases     purchases                
 All                      50%         21%          2%            27%         482         212
 Manufacturers            45%         21%          2%            32%         246         114
 Nonmanufacturers         57%         20%          2%            20%         236          98
 
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
