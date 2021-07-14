Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japan firms pass on costs gradually, back BOJ's low-rate policy

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - About two-thirds of Japanese firms are passing on rising raw materials costs to
customers or planning to do so as surging global commodity markets drive up import costs and squeeze bottom
lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a Reuters poll showed.
    Below are the questions and answers in the June 30-July 9 Corporate Survey, conducted for Reuters by
Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. Some 240
non-financial firms replied to the survey.     

1. Rising global commodity prices are pushing up raw materials costs for Japanese firms. Are you able to
transfer higher commodity costs to customers by raising selling prices? (Pick one)
                       Yes      Not yet but plan to      No       Polled      Replied
 All                       15%                  46%         39%         503         241
 Manufacturers             12%                  56%         32%         252         130
 Non-manufacturers         18%                  33%         49%         251         111
 2. How do you expect the prices of your main goods and services to move in the latter half of this year? (Pick
one)   
                    Rise a lot  Rise slightly  Unchanged   Lower slightly  Lower a lot    Polled     Replied
 All                        6%            39%         52%              3%           0%         503         243
 Manufacturers              7%            44%         47%              3%           0%         252         131
 Non-manufacturers          4%            33%         59%              4%           0%         251         112
 3. Do you think rises in commodity prices could pressure your earnings for this fiscal year?
                       Yes          No       Polled      Replied
 All                       67%         33%         503         247
 Manufacturers             80%         20%         252         134
 Non-manufacturers         52%         48%         251         113
 4. Corporate governance has come under close scrutiny in Japan. Has your company received any proposal for its
management policy from activists? (Pick one)
                    Quite a lot  More or less  Not really  Not at all    Polled     Replied
 All                         2%           14%         20%         64%         503         249
 Manufacturers               3%           14%         23%         61%         252         133
 Non-manufacturers           2%           15%         16%         67%         251         116
 5. How did you respond to those proposals from activists? (Pick one) 
                       Tend to accept      Tend to reject   Considering    Polled      Replied
                    proposals as they are    proposals     proposals now              
 All                                   8%             31%            61%         503          85
 Manufacturers                         6%             28%            66%         252          50
 Non-manufacturers                    11%             34%            54%         251          35
 6. How do you think activists could affect Japanese corporate management? (Pick one)  
                    Positively  Negatively   Neither      Polled     Replied
 All                       17%         27%         56%         503         246
 Manufacturers             14%         25%         61%         252         132
 Non-manufacturers         20%         30%         50%         251         114
 7. How do prolonged ultra-low interest rates affect your company, when taking fund-raising, sales and economy
into account.
                    Positively  Negatively    Polled     Replied
 All                       72%         28%         503         237
 Manufacturers             67%         33%         252         124
 Non-manufacturers         78%         22%         251         113
 8. How much longer should the Bank of Japan's current monetary easing continue? (Pick one)
                    End right    Another     Another        Until 2%        Polled     Replied
                       now      1-2 years   3-4 years   inflation is met              
 All                        6%         39%         26%               29%         503         235
 Manufacturers              7%         50%         24%               20%         252         123
 Non-manufacturers          6%         28%         28%               38%         251         112
 
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
