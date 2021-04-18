TABLE-Japan firms brace for further COVID hit amid fears of new wave of infections

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japanese companies see the country on track to suffer a fourth round of coronavirus infections, with many bracing a further blow to business, a Reuters monthly poll showed. Below are the questions and answers in the poll, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research during April 2-13. Answers are denoted in percentages. The poll and reply totals are in absolute terms. About 240 companies responded to the survey. 1. Japan has lagged behind other G7 nations in coronavirus vaccinations. Do you expect the fourth wave of infections to occur? Yes No Polled Replied All 96% 4% 482 235 Manufacturers 98% 2% 246 131 Non-manufacturers 93% 7% 236 104 2. If you say yes to Q1, when do you expect the fourth wave of infections to peak? (Pick one) April May June July August or later Polled Replied All 22% 65% 10% 2% 2% 482 221 Manufacturing 21% 67% 9% 2% 2% 246 126 Non-manufacturers 23% 62% 11% 2% 2% 236 95 3. If the fourth wave of emergency leads to an issuance of a state of emergency, how would your sales be impacted? (Pick one) Undershooting Undershooti Unchanged Overshooting Overshooting Polled Replied considerably ng somewhat somewhat considerably All 11% 48% 41% 1% 0% 482 237 Manufacturers 5% 47% 47% 1% 0% 246 131 Non-manufacturers 17% 48% 34% 1% 0% 236 106 4. Has the coronavirus pandemic forced your company to change hiring plans for the fiscal 2022/23 compared to this fiscal year? (Pick one) Freeze More 30%-50% 10%-30% Less than Flat Less 10%-30% 30%-50% More More Polled Replied hiring than cuts cuts 10% cuts than gain gain than than halved 10% 50% double gain gain All 4% 2% 2% 6% 4% 72% 4% 4% 0% 0% 1% 482 232 Manufacturers 2% 3% 2% 6% 7% 71% 4% 2% 1% 0% 2% 246 126 Non-manufacturers 7% 1% 1% 6% 1% 73% 5% 7% 0% 0% 1% 236 106 5. Have you carried out lay-offs or are you considering doing so due to coronavirus-induced slumping business results? Yes No Polled Replied All 7% 93% 482 237 Manufacturers 6% 94% 246 130 Non-manufacturers 7% 93% 236 107 6. Have you adopted or are you considering adopting a job-focused hiring system aimed at evaluating workers based on their skills, while ditching a traditional mass hiring of new university graduates? (Pick one) Yes, adopted Considering Neither adopted nor Adopted once before Polled Replied considering but abolished All 11% 30% 59% 0% 482 234 Manufacturers 7% 32% 61% 0% 246 128 Non-manufacturers 15% 27% 58% 0% 236 106 7. Does your company allow employees to have a side business or a second job? (Pick one) Yes Considering No Polled Replied All 15% 5% 80% 482 238 Manufacturers 13% 6% 81% 246 131 Non-manufacturers 17% 4% 79% 236 107 8. If you say yes to above question, how many employees have a side business or a second job? (Pick one) Below 10% 10%-20% 20%-30% 30%-40% 40%-50% 50% or more Polled Replied All 97% 0% 3% 0% 0% 0% 482 32 Manufacturers 93% 0% 7% 0% 0% 0% 246 14 Non-manufacturers 100% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 236 18 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto. Editing by Gerry Doyle)