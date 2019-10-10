TABLE-Japan firms see tax hike hurting economy as Abenomics sputters

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japanese companies overwhelmingly believe the nation's longest postwar expansion is peaking, with two-thirds expecting a sales tax hike this month to hurt the economy, a Reuters poll found. Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted by Nikkei Research between Sept. 26-Oct. 7 for Reuters. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while the poll and reply totals are represented in absolute terms. 1. The Bank of Japan plans to reexamine economic and price developments at its next review on Oct 30-31. Should the BOJ ease policy further? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 43% 57% 504 226 Manufacturers 47% 53% 254 111 Non-Manufacturers 39% 61% 250 115 2. If the BOJ eases policy further, will it cause more merits or demerits? (Pick one) Sectors More merit More demerit No impacts Polled Replied All 30% 28% 42% 504 230 Manufacturers 30% 26% 44% 254 112 Non-Manufacturers 29% 31% 41% 250 118 2a. If you see more merits, what will be the biggest benefit? (Pick one) Sectors Promotion of capex Promotion of Rise in Weak yen Others Polled Replied via low real rates wage hike stock prices All 43% 10% 22% 25% 0% 504 68 Manufacturers 44% 9% 21% 26% 0% 254 34 Non-Manufacturers 41% 12% 24% 24% 0% 250 34 2b. If you see more demerits, what will be the most harmful effect? (Pick one) Sectors Increase of Lowering of Financial, Weakening of Others Polled Replied 'zombie' companies JGB market property financial due to low rates function bubble institutions All 11% 22% 11% 54% 3% 504 65 Manufacturers 24% 28% 7% 41% 0% 254 29 Non-Manufacturers 0% 17% 14% 64% 6% 250 36 3. What should the BOJ do with its 2% inflation target? (Pick one) Sectors Should Should be Should Should be Polled Replied raise kept lower scrapped All 3% 53% 23% 21% 504 235 Manufacturers 5% 51% 27% 17% 254 116 Non-Manufacturers 0% 55% 20% 25% 250 119 4. What will happen to Japan's economy after the October sales tax hike and next year on? (Pick one) Sectors Expanding Levelling Falling into Polled Replied off recession All 1% 58% 41% 504 241 Manufacturers 1% 61% 38% 254 119 Non-Manufacturers 2% 55% 43% 250 122 4a. If you see the chance of recession, when would Japan's economy bottom out? (Pick one) Sectors H1 2020 H2 2020 From 2021 on Polled Replied All 18% 26% 56% 504 98 Manufacturers 16% 24% 60% 254 45 Non-Manufacturers 21% 26% 53% 250 53 5. What kind of impacts will the sales tax hike cause to Japan's economy? (Pick one) Sectors Push up economy Push up economy No impacts Push down Push down economy Polled Replied considerably somewhat economy somewhat considerably All 1% 4% 26% 60% 9% 504 238 Manufacturers 1% 3% 28% 62% 6% 254 116 Non-Manufacturers 1% 4% 25% 58% 11% 250 122 6. Have you been able to pass the cost of the 2%-point hike in the sales tax onto your goods and services? Sectors Yes No Polled Replied All 71% 29% 504 236 Manufacturers 68% 32% 254 117 Non-Manufacturers 74% 26% 250 119 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill)