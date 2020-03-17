Asia
March 17, 2020 / 11:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Japan firms see virus impact prolonged; Olympics cancellation to hit economy hard

6 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Almost half of Japanese firms saw their output and sales slide last month due to the coronavirus
outbreak, with two-thirds anticipating the impact of the fallout from the epidemic to last at least several months, a Reuters poll
found.    
    Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research between March 2-12. Answers are denoted
in percentage points, while the poll and reply totals are represented in absolute terms.
  
1. How did the coronavirus outbreak affect output and sales in February at your company? (Pick one)
                   Down 80%  Down 50%  Down 30%  Down 10%    No      Up 10%    Up 30%    Up 50%    Up 80%   Double   Polled  Replied
                   to 100%    to 80%    to 50%    to 30%   change    to 30%    to 50%    to 80%   to 100%   or more          
 All                     1%        1%        3%       42%      49%        3%        0%        0%        0%       0%     501      232
 Manufacturers           1%        3%        4%       46%      42%        3%        1%        0%        0%       1%     253      119
 Nonmanufacturers        1%        0%        2%       38%      56%        4%        0%        0%        0%       0%     248      113
 2. Did the coronavirus outbreak affect your supply chain in February?
                      Yes          No       Polled      Replied 
 All                      47%         53%         501         235
 Manufacturers            56%         44%         253         123
 Nonmanufacturers         37%         63%         248         112
 2a. If you answer yes to question 2, how much shortage did it cause to your procurement of goods? (Pick one)
                      10% or    About 10%   About 30%    About 60%   About 80%    Polled      Replied
                       less       to 20%      to 50%      to 80%      to 100%                
 All                       68%         26%          4%           1%          1%         501         104
 Manufacturers             71%         22%          5%           2%          0%         253          63
 Nonmanufacturers          63%         32%          2%           0%          2%         248          41
 2b. If you answer yes to question 2, how much shortage did it cause to your supply of goods? (Pick one)
                     10% or    About 10%   About 30%   About 60%   About 80%     Polled     Replied
                      less       to 20%      to 50%      to 80%     to 100%                
 All                      76%         18%          4%          2%          0%         501          99
 Manufacturers            75%         18%          3%          3%          0%         253          61
 Nonmanufacturers         76%         18%          5%          0%          0%         248          38
 2c. If you answer yes to question 2, have you reviewed your supply chain? (Pick one)
                   Yes, done   Considering   Not really    Polled     Replied
 All                       8%           39%         52%         501         109
 Manufacturers             9%           44%         47%         253          68
 Nonmanufacturers          7%           32%         61%         248          41
 3. When do you think the coronavirus impact on your business in supply and demand will cease. (Pick one)
                   Already ceased,   Ceasing at   Peaking      Cease in        Cease in      Far from    Polled      Replied
                   without effects    present       now      several weeks  several months   certain                
 All                             7%          1%          6%            21%             43%         22%         501         232
 Manufacturers                   3%          2%          8%            22%             41%         25%         253         120
 Nonmanufacturers               12%          0%          4%            20%             46%         20%         248         112
 4. What additional measures do you want the government to adopt? (Pick one)
                   Beef up medical  Additional  Back living of    Setting up    Economic   Others   No need in  Polled   Replied
                       system,      corporate     workers on     institutions   stimulus            particular           
                    prevention of   financing      leave of      like U.S. CDC                                           
                      infection      support    absence, layoff                                                          
 All                           59%          1%               7%            10%        18%       5%          1%      501       234
 Manufacturers                 60%          2%               9%             8%        16%       5%          1%      253       122
 Nonmanufacturers              57%          0%               4%            13%        20%       5%          1%      248       112
 5. Do you think the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held as planned?
                      Yes      Impossible   Polled      Replied
 All                      77%         23%         501         230
 Manufacturers            71%         29%         253         120
 Nonmanufacturers         83%         17%         248         110
 5a. If the Tokyo Olympics is cancelled, how would Japan's economic growth be like in 2020? (Pick one)
                    Contract    Contract    Contract   Expand 1%   Expand 1%   Expand 2%    Polled      Replied
                   2% or more   1% to 2%   1% or less   or less      to 2%      or more                
 All                      39%         28%         26%          4%          1%          1%         501         224
 Manufacturers            36%         31%         28%          4%          1%          0%         253         116
 Nonmanufacturers         43%         24%         25%          5%          2%          2%         248         108
 
 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below