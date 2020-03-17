TABLE-Japan firms see virus impact prolonged; Olympics cancellation to hit economy hard

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Almost half of Japanese firms saw their output and sales slide last month due to the coronavirus outbreak, with two-thirds anticipating the impact of the fallout from the epidemic to last at least several months, a Reuters poll found. Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research between March 2-12. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while the poll and reply totals are represented in absolute terms. 1. How did the coronavirus outbreak affect output and sales in February at your company? (Pick one) Down 80% Down 50% Down 30% Down 10% No Up 10% Up 30% Up 50% Up 80% Double Polled Replied to 100% to 80% to 50% to 30% change to 30% to 50% to 80% to 100% or more All 1% 1% 3% 42% 49% 3% 0% 0% 0% 0% 501 232 Manufacturers 1% 3% 4% 46% 42% 3% 1% 0% 0% 1% 253 119 Nonmanufacturers 1% 0% 2% 38% 56% 4% 0% 0% 0% 0% 248 113 2. Did the coronavirus outbreak affect your supply chain in February? Yes No Polled Replied All 47% 53% 501 235 Manufacturers 56% 44% 253 123 Nonmanufacturers 37% 63% 248 112 2a. If you answer yes to question 2, how much shortage did it cause to your procurement of goods? (Pick one) 10% or About 10% About 30% About 60% About 80% Polled Replied less to 20% to 50% to 80% to 100% All 68% 26% 4% 1% 1% 501 104 Manufacturers 71% 22% 5% 2% 0% 253 63 Nonmanufacturers 63% 32% 2% 0% 2% 248 41 2b. If you answer yes to question 2, how much shortage did it cause to your supply of goods? (Pick one) 10% or About 10% About 30% About 60% About 80% Polled Replied less to 20% to 50% to 80% to 100% All 76% 18% 4% 2% 0% 501 99 Manufacturers 75% 18% 3% 3% 0% 253 61 Nonmanufacturers 76% 18% 5% 0% 0% 248 38 2c. If you answer yes to question 2, have you reviewed your supply chain? (Pick one) Yes, done Considering Not really Polled Replied All 8% 39% 52% 501 109 Manufacturers 9% 44% 47% 253 68 Nonmanufacturers 7% 32% 61% 248 41 3. When do you think the coronavirus impact on your business in supply and demand will cease. (Pick one) Already ceased, Ceasing at Peaking Cease in Cease in Far from Polled Replied without effects present now several weeks several months certain All 7% 1% 6% 21% 43% 22% 501 232 Manufacturers 3% 2% 8% 22% 41% 25% 253 120 Nonmanufacturers 12% 0% 4% 20% 46% 20% 248 112 4. What additional measures do you want the government to adopt? (Pick one) Beef up medical Additional Back living of Setting up Economic Others No need in Polled Replied system, corporate workers on institutions stimulus particular prevention of financing leave of like U.S. CDC infection support absence, layoff All 59% 1% 7% 10% 18% 5% 1% 501 234 Manufacturers 60% 2% 9% 8% 16% 5% 1% 253 122 Nonmanufacturers 57% 0% 4% 13% 20% 5% 1% 248 112 5. Do you think the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be held as planned? Yes Impossible Polled Replied All 77% 23% 501 230 Manufacturers 71% 29% 253 120 Nonmanufacturers 83% 17% 248 110 5a. If the Tokyo Olympics is cancelled, how would Japan's economic growth be like in 2020? (Pick one) Contract Contract Contract Expand 1% Expand 1% Expand 2% Polled Replied 2% or more 1% to 2% 1% or less or less to 2% or more All 39% 28% 26% 4% 1% 1% 501 224 Manufacturers 36% 31% 28% 4% 1% 0% 253 116 Nonmanufacturers 43% 24% 25% 5% 2% 2% 248 108 (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto)