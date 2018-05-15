FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 8:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

SoftBank's Son says new Vision Fund to be set up in "near future"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday a second Vision Fund would be set up in the near future, adding that investment for the new fund could come from investors in the first fund or from institutional investors.

“Vision Fund 2 will definitely come,” Son told a conference in Tokyo, with the timing of it “in the near future”. He said the fund won’t be launched in the next six months.

Institutional investors were showing interest in investing, he added.

The Vision Fund is the world’s largest private equity fund, standing, as of last May, at over $93 billion. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

