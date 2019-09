TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A train collided with a truck in Japan’s second-largest city of Yokohama on Thursday, train operator Keikyu Corp said and the city’s fire department confirmed that around 30 people had been injured.

Video footage showed black smoke billowing from parts of the derailed train and passengers alighting near a railroad crossing. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by David Dolan)