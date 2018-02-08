Japan to inspect more cryptocurrency exchanges soon, may expand probe -source

TOKYO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator will conduct on-site inspections on several cryptocurrency exchange operators this week and may further expand its probe to others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
Local media reported earlier that the Financial Services Agency (FSA) would target several operators for imminent on-site inspections after concluding they may be vulnerable to cyber-attacks.
The FSA declined to comment.
