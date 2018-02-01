Japan FSA to conduct spot inspection Friday on Coincheck-source

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial regulator will conduct a spot inspection Friday of Coincheck, the cryptocurrency exchange from which hackers stole $530 million of digital money, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The regulator, the Financial Services Agency, earlier this week issued a business improvement order to Coincheck and said it would investigate all cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan for security gaps following the hack. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Chris Gallagher)