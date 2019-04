TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force said on Tuesday that an F-35 fighter jet disappeared from radar as it was flying over the Pacific Ocean.

The jet was flying some 135 km (84 miles) east of northern Japan at about 7:27 p.m. (1027 GMT) when it dropped off radar, the military said. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Darren Schuettler)