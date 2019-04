WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Wednesday that it was not grounding its fleet of more than 250 F-35 fighter jets, but was monitoring the situation after a Japanese F-35 crashed into the Pacific Ocean.

“The U.S. Department of Defense is closely monitoring the situation in Japan... All 276 U.S. F-35’s continue to fly,” Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Pentagon spokesman, said. (Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)