INTERVIEW-Japanese foreign minister: Japan, U.S. "completely in sync" on N.Korea

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - The United States and Japan are “completely in sync” over North Korea and agree that it must abolish its medium- and short-range missiles as well as intercontinental and intermediate range ballistic missiles, Japan’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington next month before a proposed summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss the crisis over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes.

Trump’s decision to meet Kim has sparked concern in Japan that its security concerns might be ignored.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono also told Reuters in an interview that Trump’s decision not to exempt Japanese steel products from 25 percent tariffs could hurt the U.S. auto industry.

He urged the United States not to violate World Trade Organisation rules and expressed hope it would return to an Asia-Pacific trade pact negotiated by Trump’s predecessor. (Reporting by Linda Sieg Editing by Robert Birsel)