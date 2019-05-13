Industrials
Japan Display says bailout from Chinese group could be delayed

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said on Monday that a planned investment of up to 80 billion yen ($729.33 million) from a Chinese-Taiwanese group could be delayed.

The buyer group has informed the company that they will make internal decisions about investment after re-examining the prospects for Japan Display’s business performance, the smartphone screen maker said.

The group includes Taiwanese flat screen maker TPK Holding and Chinese investment firm Harvest Group. ($1 = 109.6900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

