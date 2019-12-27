CORRECTED-Japan Display discussing factory sale to Apple, Sharp -Nikkei

(Corrects dollar conversion figures in first paragraph)

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc is discussing the sale of its key smartphone screen factory to Apple Inc and Sharp Corp for 70 billion to 80 billion yen ($640 million-$730 million), the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday.

The cash-strapped company had said earlier this month that financial support of $200 million promised by “a customer”, which sources said was Apple, may come in the form of purchasing equipment at the plant.

Those discussions appear to have switched to the sale of the entire factory, the Nikkei said. Japan Display owes Apple more than $800 million for the $1.5 billion cost of building the plant four years ago. ($1 = 109.4500 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Sandra Maler)