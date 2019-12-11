Company News
Japan Display in talks for $830 mln support from Ichigo -source

TOKYO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Struggling Japan Display Inc , a supplier to Apple Inc, is in talks to receive up to 90 billion yen ($830 million) in financial support from Ichigo Asset Management, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Japan Display, which last month reported its 11th straight quarterly loss, said in a statement it was in talks with Ichigo for investment and planned to discuss reaching a basic agreement on fund procurement from the asset firm at a board meeting on Thursday.

It added that the 90 billion yen figure was not something the company had announced.

The source requested anonymity because the talks are private.

$1 = 108.6400 yen Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Sandra Maler

