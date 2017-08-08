Japan Display may seek outside backer for turnaround - Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc is considering inviting an outside partner to invest in it and help run its operations as part of the troubled display maker’s sweeping restructuring efforts, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The liquid crystal display maker would slash more than 3,500 jobs, mainly in China and the Philippines, in a move that would contribute to a one-time loss of more than 150 billion yen ($1.35 billion) in the year ending next March, the paper said.

Japan Display said in a statement it was not the source of the media report, but added that it was scheduled to discuss specific restructuring steps at a board meeting on Wednesday.

The restructuring expenses would result in a special loss, it added, without elaborating.