Japan Display seeks to delay earnings filing until April 13

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc said on Friday it would seek a two-month extension to file its earnings report for the October-December quarter, as it reviews past results and continues an internal probe related to alleged accounting fraud by a former executive.

The company said in a statement it would seek an extension from the finance ministry to file the report by April 13, instead of by the Feb. 14 deadline.

Japan Display said in November it had dismissed an accounting executive in 2018 for embezzling about $5.3 million over four years, and it was reviewing past earnings. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher Editing by Chris Reese)