Apple supplier Japan Display mulling cutting around 1,000 jobs - Nikkei

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc supplier Japan Display Inc is considering slashing about 1,000 jobs, or about a fifth of its parent-only workforce, as it eyes a bailout from a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

The struggling smartphone screen maker is expected to announce restructuring measures along with its full-year earnings at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT).

On Monday, it said the Chinese-Taiwanese group was delaying an up to 80 billion yen ($730 million) investment in order to reassess the company’s prospects.

A Japan Display spokesman declined to comment on the Nikkei report. ($1 = 109.6000 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)