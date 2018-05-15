FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 15, 2018 / 6:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan Display posts record annual net loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 15 (Reuters) - Smartphone screen maker Japan Display Inc, a supplier to Apple Inc, reported on Tuesday its biggest annual net loss, highlighting its struggle to regain competitiveness against Asian rivals.

Japan Display said it lost a net 247.2 billion yen ($2.25 billion) in the year through March compared with a 31.7 billion yen loss a year earlier. That was slightly worse than the market’s average forecast for a 222 billion yen loss, according to Thomson Reuters data.

It was its fourth straight year of losses, as growing competition from Chinese rivals aggravated the impact of slower demand from smartphone makers. ($1 = 109.8600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.