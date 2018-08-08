Japan Display's Q1 loss narrows on automotive panel sales, cost cuts

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan Display Inc reported on Wednesday a narrower loss for April-June, helped by strong sales of automotive displays and by cost cuts.

The Apple Inc supplier that has lost money for the past four years posted a net loss of 1.77 billion yen ($15.91 million) in the first quarter, much smaller than the 31.46 billion loss a year earlier.

The loss was also smaller than the average 15.44 billion yen loss estimated by five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 111.2300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)