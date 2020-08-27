Company News
August 27, 2020 / 11:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan Display to sell screen plant to Sharp for $390 mln, repay debt to Apple

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japan Display said on Friday it has agreed to sell a smartphone screen plant to Sharp Corp for $390 million, raising funds to repay debt it owes Apple Inc for the plant construction costs.

The company said in a statement it will also sell screen plant equipment at the central Japan factory to “an overseas customer” for $285 million. Sources have said the customer is Apple.

As Japan Display owes Apple more than $702.5 million for the $1.5 billion cost of building the plant five years ago, Japan Display said the $675 million funds to be raised from the plant and equipment sale would be used for repayment. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

