Japan PM Abe: Want next BOJ head to focus on meeting price goal -Nikkei

TOKYO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he wants the country’s central bank to focus on monetary policies geared at achieving its 2 percent inflation target, regardless of who becomes the next Bank of Japan governor, the Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday.

“It’s important for Japan to reach a stage where inflation rises above 2 percent and stabilise at that level,” he told the financial daily in an interview that ran on Wednesday.

He also said there was no change to his plan to raise Japan’s sales tax to 10 percent from 8 percent in October 2019. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, editing by G Crosse)