TOKYO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must prepare for the eventuality of rapid technical advances in settlement systems boosting public demand for central bank digital currencies, Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday.

“The BOJ doesn’t have plans to issue digital currencies now. But it’s very important to continue examining the possibility,” Amamiya said in a seminar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by John Stonestreet)