Japan finmin says to boost regional financial ties at ASEAN+3 meeting

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan will aim to strengthen regional financial cooperation with China, South Korea and ASEAN countries early next month when their financial leaders meet on the sidelines of Asian Development Bank’s annual meetings, Finance Minister Taro Aso said.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso underscored the importance of strengthening regional financial ties given the COVID-19 crisis. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)