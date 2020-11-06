Japan's Aso defends central bank's ETF buying programme

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Friday defended the central bank’s purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF), shrugging off criticism that it was manipulating stock prices.

“The Bank of Japan is responsible for specific means of monetary policy,” Aso told parliament. “The BOJ is buying ETFs as part of monetary policy, not to directly affect stock prices,” he added. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)