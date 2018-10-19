Aso says U.S. currency report won't restrict Japan's FX policy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that a U.S. government report on currencies did not suggest Japanese foreign-exchange policy was inappropriate and that it would not restrict Japan’s currency management.

FILE PHOTO: Taro Aso, Japan's Deputy Prime Minister, speaks at the official opening of Japan House in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Aso also said he expected Japan-U.S. trade talks to start in full around mid-January.

In its semiannual currency report issued on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said it was keeping Japan, along with China, India, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland, on a monitoring list for extra scrutiny on currency policy. It refrained from naming China or any other trading partner as a currency manipulator.