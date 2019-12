TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he did not believe the central bank’s negative interest rate policy was behind a megabank’s decision to consider implementing fees on various banking services.

Aso made the comment after the Nikkei business daily reported that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) was considering fees on dormant accounts and other services. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)